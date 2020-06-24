Suffolk Parks & Recreation to offer limited summer camps to residents

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Suffolk Parks and Recreation announced on Wednesday that it will be offering summer camps for kids on a limited basis.

“In keeping with Forward Virginia Phased guidelines, limited Summer Camp spaces and sites will be available for rising Kindergarten to rising 6th graders. Four-year-olds must have completed the Suffolk Public School’s Pre-K4/Early Start program,” said city officials in a statement released.

The camps will have strict safety precautions in place to ensure the safety of children and staff to include daily screening procedures.

Summer camp will occur at three sites:

Mack Benn, Jr. Recreation Center located at 1253 Nansemond Parkway.

Booker T. Washington Recreation Center located at 204 Walnut Street.

Creekside Recreation Center located at 1000 Bennetts Creek Park Road.

Planet Recreation Summer Camp

Dates: June 29 through August 14

Days and times: Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. until 6 p.m.

Camp info: This program is filled with fun activities, arts & crafts, and clubs made to create an adventurous time. The cost is $42.50 for the first one-week session, and $85 per two-week session, with a onetime $35 registration fee.

Registration Details

Drive-up registration will occur by appointment only and those interested should contact Recreation Supervisor Shanta Bynum at 757-514-4502.

After the appointment is made, customers will be directed to registration sites at either Mack Benn, Jr., or Creekside Recreation Center.

The customer can bring payment, proof of residency, proof of the child’s grade, and emergency contact information.

