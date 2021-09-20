Suffolk Parks & Rec to host ribbon-cutting following completion of Suffolk Seaboard Coastline Trail Phase II

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — The Suffolk Seaboard Coastline Trail Phase II is now complete, according to the Suffolk Parks & Recreation.

City officials have set up a ribbon-cutting to officially open the new segment of the trail. The event is scheduled for Thursday, September 30 at 11 a.m.



The event is open to the public.

The trailhead is located at 212 Suburban Drive and provides limited parking, a picnic table, and bike fix-it station for on-site repairs to bikes of all models.

Phase II of the trail begins at Suburban Drive and terminates at Nansemond Parkway. The trail is 1.5 miles long, fully paved, 10-feet wide, fully ADA accessible, and meanders through multiple communities, including Patriot’s Walke and Olde Mill Creek.

Those wishing to attend the event can park their vehicle at the Suffolk Public Works Park & Ride lot located at 1210 Portsmouth Boulevard and ride a shuttle bus provided by Suffolk Parks & Recreation.



The shuttle service will begin running at 10:30 a.m. until the completion of the event at approximately 11:30 a.m.