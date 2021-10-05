Suffolk Parks & Rec recruiting volunteer coaches for upcoming winter youth sports

In this April 14, 2020, photo, baseball and softball bags for Colin and Catherine Graves lie untouched in Monroeville, Pa. The spring seasons for both children’s youth leagues are on hold and in danger of being canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. (AP Photo/Will Graves)

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Suffolk Parks & Recreation is currently looking for volunteer coaches for the upcoming winter youth sports.

The winter sports include basketball, indoor soccer, and cheerleading.

City officials say their goals are to “create a positive environment that promotes self-confidence and self-esteem through sports.”

Age levels for the noted winter youth sports are 4-5 years old, 6-7 years old, 8-10 years old, 11-12 years old, and 13-15 years old.

For those interested in applying but unsure of their coaching level skills, Suffolk Parks & Recreation officials say they will assist all volunteers in becoming a National Alliance for Youth Sports (NAYS) certified coach.

Practices will start the week of December 6th, and games begin on January 7, 2022.

For information about how to become a volunteer coach and scheduling, call the athletic department at (757) 514-7270, or email ddcox@suffolkva.us.