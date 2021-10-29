Suffolk Parks & Rec receives marketing, service awards at statewide Recreation and Park Society conference

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Suffolk Parks & Recreation was honored with two awards at the 67th Annual Conference of the Virginia Recreation and Park Society.

The conference, held in Harrisonburg, gathered experts in recreation, park and facility maintenance, athletics, youth services, as well as marketing. This year’s conference was dubbed “Where Foundations Build Opportunities.”

Jason Jones – Distinguished Service Award (photo: Suffolk Parks & Rec)

After serving with Suffolk Parks & Recreation for over 20 years, Jason Jones received the Distinguished Service Award. He currently oversees the daily operation of the facility amenities to include all programming and special events at the East Suffolk Recreation Center (ESRC).

Outside of his work with the department, he has served as the Chapter President, Vice President, Chaplin and current Social Action Committee Chairman for his Omega Psi Phi Fraternity. In addition, he has worked with local schools, community clean-ups and fundraisers.

Emily Upton, Business Manager; Amber Miller, Marketing Specialist; Mark Furlo, Director (photo: Suffolk Parks & Rec)

Additionally, the Suffolk Parks & Recreation department was honored with the Most Innovative Marketing Piece in the Population 50,001 – 100,000 category for the Planter’s Club Virtual Tour. The Department’s marketing specialist created a script and filmed a video tour of the facility explaining the layout of the space and all the amenities that would be available during a rental.

The 2022 conference, dubbed “Where Legends Rise,” will be held in November 2022 at the Virginia Beach Convention Center.

