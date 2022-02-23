Suffolk Parks & Rec offering six-week culinary program to local teens

SUFFOLK, VA. (WAVY) — Calling all teen chefs!



Suffolk Parks & Recreation is now offering Teen Cuisine, a six-week culinary program designed to teach local teens safe, educational and healthy ways of creating delicious snacks and meals.



During the program, participants will receive their very own chef’s hat and apron!

This program is open to kids ages 11 to 17 and is free with an annual membership. Teen Cuisine will be held every Wednesday from March 2 to April 6, from 4 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. at the East Suffolk Recreation Center, 138 South 6th Street.



Pre-registration is required and can be completed online or at any Suffolk Parks & Recreation site before March 1 or until the program is filled.