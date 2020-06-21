Suffolk Parks and Recreation reopens fitness centers

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Suffolk Parks and Recreation announced that they have officially opened two of the city’s fitness centers as of last Monday.
On June 15, the fitness centers located at East Suffolk Recreation Center and Whaleyville Recreation Center opened to residents with strict safety measures in place.
The centers are open Monday through Friday from 6 a.m. to noon and 1 p.m. to 8 p.m. On Saturday, they are open from 8 a.m. to noon.
The weekday midday closure is to allow for equipment disinfecting but city officials said that enhanced cleaning and sanitizing protocols are in place the entire time the centers are open.
Updated safety measures include:
- Masks must be worn when entering the building, but maybe removed while exercising.
- All customers will be asked health screening questions regarding COVID-19 symptoms, and temporal no-touch body temperature scans will be taken.
- Anyone with a temperature at or above 100.4 degrees will not be permitted in the building.
- A maximum of 12 customers will be allowed in the fitness center at any time.
- Patrons may be required to wait to enter the facility during peak times.
- All customers will be required to maintain 10 feet of social distancing while inside.
For more information about membership rates and updated rules, contact:
East Suffolk Recreation Center
138 S. 6th Street in Suffolk
Jason Jones
757-514-4507
Whaleyville Recreation Center
132 Robertson Street in Suffolk
Jessica Taylor
757-514-7101
Or visit suffolk.va.us.
