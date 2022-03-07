Suffolk Parks and Rec offering free lifeguard certification class

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Suffolk Parks and Recreation is offering free lifeguard certification for all residents who commit to work the 2022 summer season at the Cypress Park Pool.

Lifeguard candidates 16 and up will be certified by an American Red Cross Instructor. No experience is required.

The class is a blended learning experience with both in-class and online training. Registration is available now. In-person classes will be held at the Fort Monroe Community Center located at 100 Stillwell Road, Hampton, Virginia.



Dates are as follows:

April 4-8 (this is a 5-day class)

April 22-24

April 29-30

May 1 (this is a 6-day class)

May 6-8

May 13-15 (this is a 6-day class)

Transportation from the Suffolk Parks & Recreation Administration Office, 134 South 6th Street, will be provided.