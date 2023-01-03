SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Suffolk Parks and Recreation is introducing “Out and About,” a therapeutic recreation program for adults with disabilities ages 18 and up. The program will take place every Tuesday in January from 9 to 11:30 a.m. at the Planter’s Club.

The goal of “Out and About” is to promote socialization, reduce anxiety and depression, and improve self-esteem through participation in leisure activities. Activities will include board games, card games, puzzles, group games, bingo, movies, physical activities, arts and crafts, and snack making.

Registration for the program is $10 and is now open. To register, contact Jaimie Belch at 757-514-7264 or jbelch@suffolkva.us. This is a great opportunity for adults with disabilities to be a part of a group that shares common goals and abilities, and to communicate with and support their peers.