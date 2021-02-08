Suffolk opens call center for residents seeking information on COVID-19 vaccine

Sergeant Jurne Smith-Traylor of the Illinois Air National Guard administers a Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine to Arthur Barsotti at a vaccination center at Triton College in River Grove, Illinois, on February 3, 2021. The site is the second large-scale vaccination center in Cook County, which includes the city of Chicago. More than 4,000 vaccines are expected to be given at that location on a weekly basis. (Photo by KAMIL KRZACZYNSKI / AFP)

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Suffolk City officials opened a call center to help residents be more informed and address COVID-19 vaccination issues in the Western Tidewater Health District.

The call center, located in the City of Suffolk’s Emergency Operations Center at 300 Kings Fork Road, officially opened at 1 p.m. Monday.

The call center’s number is (757) 514-4570 and will have staff available daily to assist the public from 8:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., Monday through Friday.

Officials say the call center will provide much-needed assistance to residents seeking information about the COVID019 vaccine from the WTHD.

The call center cannot schedule vaccinations, confirm appointments, or give medical advice, however, staff can offer much-needed assistance and provide helpful information, especially to seniors and those who aren’t using the internet or social media to receive notifications.

They can also provide individual assistance in order to complete the new WTHD Vaccine Inquiry Form. it is not an actual registration form to receive the vaccine, but it will help health officials collect important pre-screening information for staff to later reach those who are interested in getting the vaccine.

The WTHD will hold a COVID-19 vaccination event on Wednesday, Feb. 10. Health officials told 10 On Your Side that the event is by appointment only and is already full.