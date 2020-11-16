Suffolk offering free COVID-19 testing on Dec. 3

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Suffolk is partnering with the Western Tidewater Health District for a free community testing event on Thursday, December 3.
The event will be held at the Health and Human Services Building parking lot, located at 135 Hall Avenue, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., or until tests run out.
Testing is for any individual, including children, who comes to the testing site on a first-come, first-served basis. Residents who wish to be tested are encouraged to either drive-up to the testing site, or walk-up direct
The tests are a nasopharyngeal swab that tests for current presence of the virus. Asymptomatic carriers may test positive if they have the virus.
This is not an antibody test, and unless you currently have the virus, cannot tell if you have previously been exposed to it.
Test results will be provided within 3 to 4 business days. Those testing positive will be contacted by phone. Those testing negative will be sent results via U.S. Mail to the address provided.
