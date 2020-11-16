Suffolk offering free COVID-19 testing on Dec. 3

FILE – In this Oct. 28, 2020, file photo, a worker wearing gloves, a face shield, a mask, and other PPE administers a COVID-19 test at a King County coronavirus testing site in Auburn, Wash., south of Seattle. The latest surge in U.S. coronavirus cases appears to be larger and more widespread than the two previous ones, and it is all but certain to get worse. But experts say there are also reasons to think the nation is better able to deal with the virus than before, with the availability of better treatments, wider testing and perhaps greater political will. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren, File)

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Suffolk is partnering with the Western Tidewater Health District for a free community testing event on Thursday, December 3.

The event will be held at the Health and Human Services Building parking lot, located at 135 Hall Avenue, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., or until tests run out.

Testing is for any individual, including children, who comes to the testing site on a first-come, first-served basis. Residents who wish to be tested are encouraged to either drive-up to the testing site, or walk-up direct

The tests are a nasopharyngeal swab that tests for current presence of the virus. Asymptomatic carriers may test positive if they have the virus.



This is not an antibody test, and unless you currently have the virus, cannot tell if you have previously been exposed to it.



Test results will be provided within 3 to 4 business days. Those testing positive will be contacted by phone. Those testing negative will be sent results via U.S. Mail to the address provided.

