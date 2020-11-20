Suffolk neighbors, officials irritated over increasing delays at railroad crossings

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — When Christina Chenoweth hears the blast of a train’s horns from her home, she knows it’s time to make a split-second decision.

Does she need to try to get anywhere soon? If so, she must quickly try to beat the train to the crossing — as she might be trapped in her neighborhood for more than an hour.

“We’ve had neighbors lose jobs over this train. My own sister missed my high school graduation because of this train,” Chenoweth said. “Just fed up with it.”

Chenoweth, 26, lives in the Wonderland Forest area of Suffolk, a small community that sits on the northern end of the Great Dismal Swamp, just south of the Village of Driver. Sportsman Boulevard connects the community to the outside world when it meets Nansemond Parkway.

However, between Nansemond Parkway and neighbors’ homes, crosses the Commonwealth Railway. These days, Chenoweth says these days the train seems to be coming more than it ever has before. Often, it will come to a complete stop on the track for an extended period of time.

“Any time of the day, they’re coming, any time of the night … block it for up to an hour, hour and a half sometimes,” Chenoweth said.

The railway line’s top customer is the sprawling Virginia International Gateway port in Portsmouth. Containers are offloaded from ships overseas at the terminal in Portsmouth and taken by rail through Suffolk to meet up with CSX and Norfolk Southern lines.

As the business at the port has increased, so has the length of the trains, according to L.J. Hansen, Public Works director for the City of Suffolk. Oftentimes, the trains are blocking multiple crossings at one time.

“That’s just really having an impact on the commute for the people that they’re trying to get through that area,” Hansen said.

It’s illegal for trains in Virginia to block an intersection at a dead stop for more than five minutes.

The problem is, Hansen said, the law is “really difficult law to enforce.”

If the train moves even an inch at four minutes and 59 seconds, the whole clock resets.

Hansen along with the former city manager have both written strongly worded emails to the line’s owner asking them to do something to eliminate what they’re calling “crippling” delays.

But in an email, a spokesperson for the railroad said their three-mile-long trains are also causing issues at their only mile-and-a-half yard between Nansemond Parkway and Sportsman Boulevard. The spokesperson said that railroad employees do everything in their power to minimize the time that trains occupy grade crossings. But he said the best solution is a $27 million project being proposed at Nansemond Parkway and Wilroy Road: a flyover ramp.

The flyover ramp will bypass the railroad crossing entirely and remove a grade crossing the railroad must worry about.

The project could begin construction in 2022 and will be completed in 2024.

Still, no solution has been made yet for Chenoweth’s community. She is still waiting for a solution — like she does for trains.

“I feel like it’s going to take a medical emergency back here for something to actually be done,” Chenoweth said.