Suffolk neighborhoods alarmed by recent armed carjackings

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Imagine getting up early for work. It’s still dark out. You’re walking to your driveway about to get in your car then a group approaches you with a gun, threatening to use it if you don’t hand over your keys.

That’s what happened to two people in Suffolk just this past week. Police say they are investigating a series of armed carjackings.

The first incident happened on Jan. 12 just before 5 a.m. Suffolk police say 36-year-old Levar Bowser was walking to his car along Brookwood Drive when he was approached by three men. When he refused to hand over his keys, he was shot in the leg. The group jumped in a blue SUV and left the scene.

Three days later, along Duck Landing Court, a woman was approached by three men around 5:45 a.m. The woman was delivering newspapers when one of the men held up a gun. She handed over the keys as one man jumped into her vehicle. The other two left in a blue SUV.

“If someone’s got their mind on taking a car, then they’re going to take the car,” said Tom C.

Tom, who didn’t want us to use his full name, lives in the Burbage Grant neighborhood where the most recent encounter took place.

“I don’t like hearing that. I just found out about that recently and for that to only be around the corner, it’s pretty alarming. I don’t think there’s any time of day or time of morning where there isn’t somebody going to work. Personally, I don’t even want to run into a situation like that,” Tom said.

A Suffolk police spokesperson told 10 On Your Side there’s a possibility the two cases are related and that the same three suspects are out looking for victims.

“The fact that we’re getting a story out there and getting more eyes and ears on this, hopefully we can get some more attention to it and really start to shut it down,” Tom told 10 On Your Side.

Those with information can submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-888-LOCK-U-UP, downloading the P3 tips app to a mobile device, or visiting www.P3tips.com and submitting a tip.