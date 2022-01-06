Suffolk names new chief of police

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — The city of Suffolk has a new chief of police, effective Friday, January 7.

On Thursday, City Manager Alber Moor II announced that Al Chandler will be the city’s new chief of police. This announcement comes a year and a half after Chandler was appointed the interim chief.

“I am proud to make this announcement regarding our new Chief of Police. I have worked with Chief Chandler over the past 14 months and appreciate his dedication to our City and the Police Department,” said Moor.

He joined the department in 1999 and has since served in many capacities including field training officer, SWAT team operator, lieutenant, captain and deputy police chief. Chandler has worked with the detective bureau, special investigations, CSI and Crime Analysis Units.

Chandler is a graduate of the Chesapeake Police Academy, Saint Leo University, West Point Leadership Course and the FBI National Academy.

He has served as the interim chief since June 15, 2020.

“Chief Chandler has continually demonstrated that he cares about our Police Officers and the Suffolk Community,” Moor added. “I ask for your support as Chief Chandler assumes the role as permanent Chief and I look forward to the Police Department’s professional approach in protecting and serving all who work and live in the City of Suffolk.”