SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — On Independence Day many Americans go outside and gather around the grill for hotdogs, burgers and barbeque — but for mosquitos we’re the main course.

Suffolk Mosquito Control suggests following guidelines to avoid mosquito bites:

Remain indoors during times of greatest mosquito activity (1 hour before dusk to 1 hour before dawn)

Wear loose, long, and light-colored clothing when outdoors.

Use insect repellants containing DEET, picaridin, IR3535, Oil of lemon eucalyptus, Para-menthane-diol, and 2-undecanone. Follow the label instructions for correct usage.

To eliminate mosquito-breeding sites around your home Suffolk Mosquito Control recommends the following steps:

Empty water-holding containers such as buckets, drums, bottles, tin cans, wheelbarrows, potted plant trays, etc.

Properly dispose of used tires.

Clear roof gutters, downspouts, and corrugated black drainpipes for water collection.

Clean wading and swimming pools.

Drain water from tarps.

Place Mosquito Dunks in stagnant water areas around your home, which include ditches and low-lying areas.

Suffolk residents can pick up free mosquito dunks at all fire stations, recreation centers, libraries, the Suffolk Visitor’s Center, city hall, and public works operations at 800 Carolina Road.

To receive a free mosquito dunk you must be 18 or older and provide proof of residence in the City of Suffolk.

For more information about Suffolk Mosquito Control visit www.suffolkva.us/mosquito.