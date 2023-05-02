SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Suffolk Mayor Mike Duman will be delivering the State of the City address on Tuesday.

The event will take place from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. at the Hilton Garden Inn, located at 100 E Conference Rd, and is hosted for local business, civic, and community leaders.

The annual address will highlight business developments, provide program updates, and give a glimpse into the city’s future.

10 On Your Side will be at the event and will have more information starting on WAVY News 10 at 4 p.m.