Suffolk man wins $1 million in lottery; misses jackpot by one number

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A Suffolk man hit the lottery when his wife called him — literally.

Drew Hodges received a phone call from his wife telling him he’d won $1 million in the Oct. 29 Mega Millions drawing. He matched the first five winning numbers, only missing the Mega Ball number, the Virginia Lottery wrote in a news release.

Hodges felt “shock and surprise,” he said.

Hodges’s ticket was the only one in Virginia to match the first five numbers, and one of only two nationwide. Overall, no ticket matched all six numbers, which would have won a lucky American an estimated $105 million.

The odds of matching the first five numbers of the Mega Millions are one in 12,607,306, according to the release.

Hodges has no imminent plans on how he’ll spend the money.

Money from the Virginia lottery funds the state’s public grade schools. The lottery generates more than $1.7 million per day.