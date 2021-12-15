Suffolk man wins $1 million in ‘Cash4Life’ game

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A Suffolk man just won $1 million in Virginia Lottery’s “Cash4Life” game.

“I feel delicious right now!” Alvin Copeland told lottery officials as accepted his check.

Copeland won the big December “Cash4Life” drawing with a ticket he bought at the 7-Eleven on Centerbrooke Lane in Suffolk. He matched the first five winning numbers of 8-11-25-45-48 which earned him the choice of either $1,000 every week for the rest of his life or the one-time cash option of $1 million.

The only number he missed was the Cash Ball number which was 2.

This wasn’t the first time the Suffolk resident won. He previously won the $100,000 “Cash 5” jackpot in 2002.

And he’s not the only winner; the 7-Eleven store that sold him the winning ticket will also receive a $10,000 bonus from Virginia Lottery.