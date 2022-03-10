Suffolk man sentenced to more than decade for firearms conspiracy

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A Suffolk man will spend more than a decade in prison in connection to a firearm conspiracy.

Court documents show that 34-year-old Darren Walker was charged with aiding and abetting the making of a materially false statement during the purchase of a firearm and being a felon in possession of a firearm.

Between August 2018 to July 2020, Walker and his co-conspirators were part of a straw-purchasing conspiracy. Officials say that they would illegally buy guns from Walker and from Hampton Roads to various locations.

Once there, they would resell them for profit.

That happened at least 28 times, according to officials.

Four of them were recovered in Baltimore, Maryland. Every gun that was recovered was involved in either drug-related arrests or was in possession of someone prohibited from having them. One was found loaded with an extended magazine containing 27 rounds of ammunition.

He was sentenced to 156 months in prison on Thursday.