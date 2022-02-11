Suffolk man sentenced for defrauding real estate investors out of nearly $400,000

FILE – A for sale sign stands in front of a house, Tuesday, Oct. 6, 2020, in Westwood, Mass. The Department of Justice and the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau are warning mortgage servicers and landlords to heed rules meant to protect members of the U.S. military against foreclosure, eviction and other potential housing-related financial hardships during the pandemic. The move, announced Monday, Dec. 20, 2021, comes as forbearance programs put in place in the early weeks of the pandemic last year to allow homeowners to hit pause on their mortgage payments are set to expire at the end of the month. (AP Photo/Steven Senne, File)

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A Suffolk man will spend over three years in prison for defrauding over a dozen real estate investors.

Court documents show that 52-year-old Kordrick Gibbons had a “reputation with his co-workers and friends as being a savvy investor who was financially successful.” He used this reputation from approximately 2015 through 2018 to convince his co-workers to “invest” in his real estate holdings.

In exchange, he promised them significant returns on their investments.

Officials say Gibbons claimed to invest in properties, including businesses and condominiums, and that investors could realize 50% to 100% returns on their investments in as little as four to six months. He falsified several documents to help show that he had ownership of said properties.

He would then email out the fake documents to his investors.

Several investors testified that Gibbons would make excuses as to why they had not yet received their money and would continue to promise them that they would be paid. At one point he lied and said a bank account had been frozen.

According to court documents, Gibbons defrauded at least 13 known victims and caused his investors to lose approximately $378,000.

He was sentenced in the Eastern District of Virginia.