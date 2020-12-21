Suffolk man pleads guilty to charges in connection to alleged abduction and assault

Edward Jamaal Taylor, 38, is accused of abducting and assaulting another man in Suffolk. (Photo courtesy of the Suffolk Police Department)

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A Suffolk man pleaded guilty to charges connected to a kidnapping and assault incident that occurred back in May of this year.

Edward Jamaal Taylor, 38, was initially charged with abduction and kidnapping, robbery, two counts of assault and battery, and using or displaying a firearm in the commission of a felony.

PREVIOUS: Suffolk police make arrest in alleged abduction and assault

A man contacted the Suffolk Police Department at 1:39 a.m. on Monday, May 4. He said that he was walking in the 700 block of West Washington Street around 10 p.m. on Sunday when he was approached by a man he knew. He got into the man’s car and was driven to various locations. He said he was physically assaulted and restrained against his will, according to a press release.

According to court documents, police searched Taylor’s car and recovered a handgun equipped with a laser sight and loaded with a large-capacity magazine, which matched the victim’s description of the firearm used in the abduction. Officers also recovered eight ounces of marijuana and a double-bladed knife from the car.



After his arrest, Taylor admitted to owning the gun, possessing the drugs with intent to distribute them, and “possibly hitting” the victim while “recklessly waiving his gun around” during an argument, after which he “assisted” the victim to two different locations.

In court on Friday, Taylor pleaded guilty to being a felon in possession of a firearm and possessing a firearm in furtherance of a drug-trafficking crime.

Taylor is being held at the Western Tidewater Regional Jail. Police are still investigating this crime and additional charges may be filed.

Taylor is scheduled to be sentenced on April 16, 2021. He faces a mandatory minimum sentence of five years and a maximum of life in prison.