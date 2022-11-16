SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – A man likely in need of medication is missing in Suffolk and police are asking for the public’s help in finding him.

56-year-old Charles Williams was last seen leaving on foot from the 1100 block of Nansemond Parkway around 1 p.m. on October 1. He did not have his needed medication with him when he left and he hasn’t been heard from since, officials said.

Police released a picture of Mr. Williams.

If you see him or have had any contact with him, please contact the Suffolk Police Department’s Emergency Communications Center at 757-923-2350, option 8.