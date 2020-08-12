Suffolk man detained after attempting to flee following police pursuit

SUFFOLK (WAVY) — A Suffolk man was arrested on Monday after fleeing from a traffic stop and leading the Virginia State Police on a pursuit.

State police say that just after 9 p.m., troopers attempted to stop a 2012 Mercedes in the Bowers Hill area of Suffolk.

The traffic stop was for reckless driving and an equipment violation as the rear bumper was dragging along the ground hanging off the vehicle.

The driver, 25-year-old Travis Jamar Fields of Suffolk, attempted to flee the scene.

Officials said that troopers attempted to stop Fields with a “rolling roadblock” to end the pursuit.

During the rolling roadblock, Fields’ vehicle made brief contact with the troopers’ vehicles. He was then arrested and is in custody in the Portsmouth City Jail.

No injuries were reported.

