Suffolk man brings Christmas cheer with annual lights display

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — One local man in Suffolk has been known to bring Christmas cheer every year.

Keith Mitchell has been lighting up his Suffolk neighborhood with his impressive Christmas lights display for years which takes months of planning.

“We always make the ‘Top 10 Must-See House in Hampton Roads,'” said Mithcell. “I think we were number 3 last year.”

Mitchell says the lights were initially for his granddaughter who was hospitalized and he wanted to cheer her up when she got out.

However, the local tradition has brought many to the neighborhood wanting to catch some holiday glee.