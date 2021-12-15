Suffolk man arrested on multiple sexual assault charges involving 2 minors

Clarence Lamont Jennings, Jr., Dec. 15, (Courtesy – Suffolk Police)

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A 22-year-old man has been arrested on sexual assault charges involving two minors in Suffolk.

According to Suffolk Polic, 22-year-old Clarence Lamont Jennings, Jr., was arrested on Tuesday and facing several charges including one count of rape of a victim under the age of 13, one count of object sexual penetration involving a victim under the age of 13, and five counts off aggravated sexual battery involving a victim under the age of 13.

The charges stem from a complaint Suffolk police received on February 15 regarding a woman who claimed that her daughter was molested by a known male when the girl was younger. Officials say the incidents stemmed over a 3-year period ending around 2015.

On April 16, police received a separate complaint regarding a minor who had been sexually assaulted by a known male “on multiple occasions” in 2018.

Suffolk Police say the incidents are still under investigation.

Those with information can submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-888-LOCK-U-UP, downloading the P3 tips app to a mobile device, or visiting www.P3tips.com and submitting a tip.

