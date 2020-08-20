Suffolk man arrested on multiple animal cruelty charges after 3 dogs found dead on property

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A Suffolk man was arrested on multiple animal cruelty charges following a direct indictment this week after three dogs were found dead on his property in March.

Suffolk Animal Control responded on March 12, to a residence in the 2600 block of Badger Road for a welfare check after a complaint was received.

Three dogs were found to be deceased at the residence and were transported for necropsies to determine the cause of death. On August 19, Lamont Manuel Woodley, 29, of Suffolk, was arrested on charges related to the incident including:

Animal inadequate care by owner (8 counts)

Animal cruelty (felony charge)

Animal death, undetermined

