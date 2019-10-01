Suffolk man arrested on child sexual abuse charges involving 2 underage girls

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – A Suffolk man is is facing multiple charges including child sexual abuse involving two underage girls, according to police.

Police say that 29-year-old Timothy Jose Ortiz was arrested on Monday on charges including object sexual penetration, two counts each of aggravated sexual battery, indecent liberties with a child by a custodian, and cruelty and injuries to children.

Reports say that Ortiz is being held without bond at the Western Tidewater Regional Jail.

No additional details were released at this moment.

This is an ongoing investigation.

