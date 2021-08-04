Suffolk man arrested in connection with alleged hit-and-run

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A 33-year-old Suffolk man was arrested Monday following an alleged hit-and-run incident.
Police say the incident occurred back on May 17, 2021. During the incident, the adult male victim was standing next to a vehicle in the parking lot of an apartment complex in the 2200 block of East Washington Street when he was struck by a vehicle.
The victim sustained non life-threateng injuries. Police say the suspect vehicle subsequently left the scene.
On Monday, police arrested 33-year-old Darryl Lee Payne Jr. in connection with the incident.
Payne is accused of failing to stop for and assist an injured victim and failing to report the incident.
