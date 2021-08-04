Suffolk man arrested in connection with alleged hit-and-run

Suffolk

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A 33-year-old Suffolk man was arrested Monday following an alleged hit-and-run incident.

Police say the incident occurred back on May 17, 2021. During the incident, the adult male victim was standing next to a vehicle in the parking lot of an apartment complex in the 2200 block of East Washington Street when he was struck by a vehicle.

The victim sustained non life-threateng injuries. Police say the suspect vehicle subsequently left the scene.

On Monday, police arrested 33-year-old Darryl Lee Payne Jr. in connection with the incident.

Payne is accused of failing to stop for and assist an injured victim and failing to report the incident.

Get the free WAVY News App, available for download in the App Store and Google Play, to stay up to date with all your local news, weather and sports, live newscasts and other live events.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

WAVY Twitter Widget

***Don’t Miss Module Removal CSS***

WAVY Facebook

WAVY TV 10