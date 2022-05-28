SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A Suffolk man is behind bars for allegedly posting threatening messages against schools.
Suffolk police say that 23-year-old Cameron Sears was taken into custody on Saturday after he allegedly posted an “act of violence against a school” on social media.
He was charged with threats of death or injury to persons on school property.
The threat wasn’t made against any specific school, according to a lieutenant with Suffolk’s Special Investigations Unit.
Sears was taken to Western Tidewater Regional Jail.