SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A Suffolk man is behind bars for allegedly posting threatening messages against schools.

Suffolk police say that 23-year-old Cameron Sears was taken into custody on Saturday after he allegedly posted an “act of violence against a school” on social media.

He was charged with threats of death or injury to persons on school property.

The threat wasn’t made against any specific school, according to a lieutenant with Suffolk’s Special Investigations Unit.

Sears was taken to Western Tidewater Regional Jail.