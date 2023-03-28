SLIDELL, La. (WAVY) — A Suffolk man has been arrested following a deadly hit-and-run in Louisiana.

According to Louisiana State Police, the crash occurred on March 19 around 2:30 a.m. on Interstate 10 near LA Hwy 433 in St. Tammany Parish.

A preliminary investigation revealed that 27-year-old Slidell resident Cordarrell Rudolph was walking in the roadway on Interstate 10 at the time of the crash. At the same time, a 2021 Kia K5, driven by 24-year-old Suffolk resident Anthawan Riley Jr., was headed eastbound on Interstate 10.

For reasons still under investigation, the Kia struck Rudolph. After striking Rudolph, the Kia fled the scene. Rudolph was pronounced dead on the scene.

Neither Riley nor the two passengers in his vehicle sustained injuries in the crash. As part of the ongoing investigation, a routine toxicology sample was obtained from Rudolph for analysis. Riley was subsequently arrested for felony hit and run. He is currently being held at St. Tammany Parish Jail.

The crash remains under investigation.