Suffolk man arrested following overnight shooting that damaged vehicle

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A 27-year-old man in Suffolk has been arrested following an overnight shooting that damaged a vehicle.

Police officers responded to the 2100 block of Kentucky Avenue around 1:30 a.m. Monday regarding a person with a gun.

When officers got to the scene, they got in contact with a victim who said their vehicle was shot by a known offender.

The man in question, later identified as 27-year-old Jamonte Kawuan Robinson, was soon arrested in connection to the incident.

Robinson was charged with shooting at an occupied vehicle, brandishing a firearm, discharge of a firearm in public, attempted aggravated assault, assault and battery, shooting in the roadway, and reckless handling of a firearm.

Robinson is currently being held and Western Tidewater Regional Jail without bond.

Latest Posts