Suffolk man arrested after boy falls off, run over by golf cart

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A 38-year-old man was arrested Tuesday in connection with a golf cart accident that injured a child in Suffolk.

According to reports, first responders were called around 5:10 p.m. on April 16 regarding a child who was injured in the 1200 block of Parker Drive in the Willowbrook area of Suffolk.

When police got to the scene, they saw a boy being treated by medical personnel. The child was later sent to a local hospital with serious injuries.

After further investigation, officers learned that the injured boy, along with another child, was previously riding unsecured in the golf cart with Griffin when the boy fell off and was subsequently run over by the golf cart.

Suffolk Police say 38-year-old Darrell Stapp Griffin is facing several charges including cruelty and injury to children, 2 counts of not using golf cart seatbelts on children, and general recklessness.