Suffolk man arrested, accused of rape of a minor

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Police arrested a man accused of rape of a minor in Suffolk.

Police say 22-year-old John Michael Brown was arrested on November 27 after being indicted on charges connected to a rape investigation.

According to reports, Brown is charged with four counts of rape, one count forcible sodomy of a victim under the age of 13, object sexual penetration by force, taking indecent liberties with a child under 15, aggravated sexual battery of a victim between 13 to 14-years-old, carnal knowledge of a child between the age of 13 and 15, abuse and neglect of children, along with cruelty and injuries to children.

Brown is currently being held at the Western Tidewater Regional Jail without bond.

The incident is still under investigation.

