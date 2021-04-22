Suffolk man accused of setting fire in living room of Kempton Park home

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Suffolk police have arrested a 43-year-old man and charged him with arson in connection with a fire at a residence Wednesday in the Kempton Park neighborhood.

Police have charged Josh Patrick Edwards, 43, of Suffolk, with felony burning or destroying an occupied dwelling.

Police and fire-rescue crews responded to a residence in the 3500 block of Sedgefield Street Wednesday afternoon. The call came in reporting the incident around 4:30 p.m.

Police said preliminary investigation indicates Edwards intentionally set fire in the living room. They said the incident was “domestic in nature.”

The fire was put out by the time fire-rescue crews arrived.

Minor damage was confined to the living room and there were no injuries.

The Suffolk Fire Marshal’s Office is also investigating the incident.

