Suffolk man accused of posting explicit photos, video of woman without her consent

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A 33-year-old man in Suffolk was arrested over the weekend and is accused of sharing explicit photos and video of a woman without her consent.

Police say 33-year-old Scott Thomas Soucek was arrested on March 12 on charges including 3 counts of unlawful filming or photographing another person, 3 counts of disseminating content with the intent to harass, and one count of violating a protective order.

The charges stem from an incident alleging Soucek posted explicit photos and video of a woman known to him on social media without her consent. Court documents show that Soucek also contacted the victim in violation of a previous protective order.