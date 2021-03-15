Suffolk man accused of posting explicit photos, video of woman without her consent

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A 33-year-old man in Suffolk was arrested over the weekend and is accused of sharing explicit photos and video of a woman without her consent.
Police say 33-year-old Scott Thomas Soucek was arrested on March 12 on charges including 3 counts of unlawful filming or photographing another person, 3 counts of disseminating content with the intent to harass, and one count of violating a protective order.
The charges stem from an incident alleging Soucek posted explicit photos and video of a woman known to him on social media without her consent. Court documents show that Soucek also contacted the victim in violation of a previous protective order.
Get the free WAVY News App, available for download in the App Store and Google Play, to stay up to date with all your local news, weather and sports, live newscasts and other live events.