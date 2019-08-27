Suffolk man accused of having sexual relationship with teenage girl

Booking photo of Nicholas John Butler from the Western Tidewater Regional Jail.

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A Suffolk man is facing multiple felony charges in connection to an alleged sexual relationship he had with a teenage girl.

City officials said in a news release police arrested 21-year-old Nicholas John Butler Monday on four counts of felony carnal knowledge of a child 13 to 15 years-old.

Officials said an investigation began Sunday after police were notified of an alleged sexual relationship between a girl and a man.

A preliminary investigation found the two initially met through social media and then in person multiple times between Aug. 15 and Aug. 25. The case is still under investigation and additional charges may be filed, officials said.

Butler is being held at the Western Tidewater Regional Jail.