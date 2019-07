SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Suffolk police are investigating an indecent exposure incident after a man allegedly exposed himself to female pizza delivery drivers.

Authorities were sent to a business in the 2500 block of Bridge Road at around 9 p.m. Tuesday.

After further investigation, officials learned that an adult man in the 300 block of Frederick Street had allegedly been exposing himself to female pizza delivery drivers.

The investigation remains ongoing at this time.