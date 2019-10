SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – A man in Suffolk has been accused of child abuse and neglect following a domestic incident on October 19.

Police say 36-years-old Andrew Owens was arrested on Wednesday, and accused of abuse and neglect of children reckless disregard.

The arrest happened in regards to a domestic incident that happened on October 19 involving Owens and a child where authorities say the child was allegedly assaulted and required medical attention.

The incident is still under investigation.