Suffolk Literary Club hosts two free environmental awareness events

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — The Suffolk Literary Club is celebrating its 125th anniversary. Not only is the club 125 years old, but they are the oldest consistent meeting book club in Suffolk.

In honor of the occasion and as the oldest in the Commonwealth, they have joined with other community organizations for two upcoming events. The events focus on the uprising environmental awareness and appreciation of coastal communities, according to a City of Suffolk news release.

The HRSD SWIFT Program, Nansemond River Preservation Alliance, Suffolk Art League, Suffolk Literary Club, Suffolk-Nansemond Historical Society, Suffolk Public Library, and Suffolk Tourism are all event partners.

The two events “Walk On the Wild Side Exhibit” and “An Evening with Author Earl Swift” are both free and open to the public.

The Walk On the Wild Side exhibition displays wildlife artists working in paints, woodcarvings, sculpture photography, and mixed media. The artists capture the essence of Suffolk’s wildlife throughout the region through the work, which features collectible decoys, wildlife, and waterfowl art.

The exhibit is located at the Suffolk Center of Cultural Arts, 110 W. Finney Avenue, and will be open March 24 through May 3. The opening reception will be held March 24 from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. There will be six featured artists.

An Evening with Author Earl Swift will be held March 29 at the Suffolk Center of Cultural Arts. The event will dive into the current, past and future of Tangier Island. Swift discovered traditions and unique ways throughout the year he lived on the island.

Swift, who is a well-known journalist, will highlight how coastal communities are not safe due to rising sea waters. The event will be held on March 29 at 5:30 p.m. and masks are required.

For more information about the art exhibit or An Evening with Earl Swift, contact D’Arcy Weiss at the Suffolk Center for Cultural Arts at darcy.weiss@suffolkcenter.org or 757.923.0000