Suffolk Library to host ‘Amazing Peanut Chase Citywide Scavenger Hunt’

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — The Suffolk Public Library will be hosting its Amazing Peanut Chase Citywide Scavenger Hunt clue-solving adventure for the fifth year.

The hunt begins on Saturday, August 8, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Those participating can pick up their packets between 11 a.m and 11:30 a.m. at the North Suffolk Library and registration is recommended.

“This year’s citywide scavenger hunt will have people road-tripping all over town, putting their knowledge about Suffolk to the test. People can participate on their own or with their household and are required to provide their own transportation,” city officials said in a statement released on Friday.

“All ages are welcome to get out of the house, have fun, and maybe even learn something new! Registration through the Library’s online calendar is strongly encouraged for planning purposes, but not required.”

Teams will meet back at the library by 1:30 p.m. where games, prizes, and a drive-in ice cream party will be waiting.

CDC safety guidelines will be followed and precautionary measures will be implemented.

To register, click here and to learn more about the Suffolk Public Library, visit suffolkpubliclibrary.com.

