Suffolk Library provides free WiFi hotspots at select parks this summer

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Suffolk Public Library announced on Friday that it will be providing free WiFi hotspots to select parks this summer as part of their WiFi in the Parks program.

The program, which launched last summer, helped to close the technology gap when the library programs were closed due to COVID.

“Today the program is more popular than ever,” said Community Engagement Librarian Dr. Matthew D. Thompson. “Anecdotally, I can tell you that our primary customer base seems to be families, especially homeschoolers and teenagers.”

WiFi will be available at the Lake Meade Park playground and the Planters Park picnic tables from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. Service is not available on the weekends.

Additionally, service will be unavailable May 31, June 18 and July 5.

Users do not need a library card or password to connect.

For more information, visit their website.