Suffolk libraries expand service hours, capacity limits remain in place

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Suffolk Public Library officials say area buildings will expand their service hours starting Monday, April 5.

The North Suffolk and Morgan Memorial locations will be open Mondays through Thursdays 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., Fridays 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Saturdays 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Curbside pickup and self-service technology will continue to be available, but there won’t be any in-person technology assistance.

Capacity limits will remain in place for both locations. The city says small groups will be permitted on a limited basis and socially distanced throughout both buildings.

Browsing of library materials will be permitted.

The Chuckatuck Library will stick to curbside services on Thursdays from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Lockers will be available outside both locations to provide opportunities to collect books and other requested items at any time of the day.

