Suffolk launches Earth Day poster contest for k-12 student residents

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — In celebration of Earth Day’s 50th anniversary, Keep Suffolk Beautiful has launched an Earth Day poster contest letting kids get creative with ways to help the planet.

The contest is a great way to keep kids k-12 creatively working during the coronavirus closures. It runs from April 22 to May 22 and is open to all residents enrolled in home-school, public, or private schools in the city.

The judges will evaluate the posters based on “originality, message impact, and visual appeal,” according to Keep Suffolk Beautiful officials.

Winners will be announced in June and receive a certificate and prize pack with goodies and Litter Prevention Kits donated by Keep Virginia Beautiful. Winners will be selected from kindergarten, elementary (grades 1-5), middle school (grades 6-8), and high school (grades 9-12).

Teachers and homeschooling parents are also encouraged to submit posters that KSB can put on social media to help inspire the students.

For submissions, participants can snap a shot of the finished poster and email the photo. Emails should include the name, home address, and phone; student or parent email address; school, and grade level.

“We thought this would be a fun contest to hold while our young people are learning from home. We hope parents can incorporate the contest into their homeschooling activities,” said Keep Suffolk Beautiful Chairperson Kathy Russell.

Keep Suffolk Beautiful is a commission that focuses on environmental improvement in Suffolk by creating programs for litter control and the planting and preservation of trees, flowers, plants, and shrubs around the city.

More information about the poster contest and rules can be found on the Litter Control page, Keep Suffolk Beautiful on Facebook, by calling 757-268-6195 or emailing city officials.

More information about the Earth Day history and virtual events can be found online.

