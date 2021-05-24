Suffolk K9 Unit welcomes new members, 8-year veteran retires

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — The Suffolk Police K9 Unit is saying goodbye to an 8-year partner of the force and welcoming recruits.

On Monday, the department said farewell to K9 Chamba, an eight-year veteran of the unit. They say he served with Master Police Officer Wild and assisted with many special operations.



Courtesy SPD

After saying goodbye to a familiar face, the unit welcomed several new ones – human and K9. The department says a German Shepherd-Malinois mix named “Dunney” will be trained to work in narcotics detection as well as apprehension. A second K9 joins him but will focus on search and rescue missions. His name is “Scout.”

Along with the two new K9s, two new two-legged employees have been assigned to work with them. Department leaders say POIII Powell will serve with K9 Scout (right), and POII Valois (left) will serve alongside K9 Dunney.



Courtesy SPD

“Welcome to the team, Officers!” says the Suffolk Police Department’s Facebook page. “Please join us in thanking the members of our hard-working K9 Unit. They provide very valuable support to our Department and the City of Suffolk!”



Courtesy SPD

