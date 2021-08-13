Suffolk installs new railroad crossing alert sign

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — On Friday, the City of Suffolk announced that they have installed a new ‘train ahead when flashing’ sign near the intersection of North Broad Street and West Constance Road.

City officials say the sign will help alert drivers that the railroad crossing on West Constance Road near the Pitchkettle Road/Prentis Street Intersection is closed for a train.

When flashing, drivers will be able to turn left onto Broad Street and cross over the tracks via the bridge.

In the future, drivers can expect similar signs throughout the downtown area. Suffolk Public Works is expected to install new signs on southbound Main Street and another on East Constance Road.