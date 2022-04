SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — An IHOP in Suffolk caught fire Friday afternoon.

Suffolk officials tell 10 On Your Side that the fire broke out around 4:40 p.m. at the restaurant in the 1200 block of North Main Street. When firefighters got to the scene, they found a fire at the back of the building.

It took firefighters around 20 minutes to extinguish the fire.

IHOP fire (photo: City of Suffolk)

The building had moderate damage on the back and some interior smoke damage.

No one was injured.