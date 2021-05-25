Suffolk Human Resources Building damaged after fire in office

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Suffolk Fire & Rescue responded to a commercial fire alarm at the city Human Resources Building Tuesday night.

The fire alarm happened around 9:30 p.m. Tuesday at the building, which is located at 440 Market Street.

Crews arrived several minutes later to find minor smoke showing in an office on the third floor.

There was no active fire when they arrived, but the office sustained damage to the ceiling tiles and walls. There was also significant smoke damage to the office suite on the third floor.

There was no extension to other offices and no injuries, officials said.

Crews were in the process of ventilating the building as of 11 p.m.

The fire marshal’s office is investigating the cause of the fire.

