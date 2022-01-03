Suffolk house fire started in the bedroom, officials say

Suffolk

No injuries

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Suffolk Fire & Rescue responded to the scene of a fire in the 200 block of North Lloyd Street the morning of Jan. 3, 2022. (PHOTO courtesy: Suffolk Fire & Rescue)

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – There were no injuries reported after a house fire in the 200 block of North Lloyd Street in Suffolk Monday morning.

Suffolk Fire & Rescue was called to the scene just before 8 a.m. Crews arrived to find heavy fire coming from the back of the single story home.

Suffolk Fire & Rescue responded to the scene of a fire in the 200 block of North Lloyd Street the morning of Jan. 3, 2022. (PHOTO courtesy: Suffolk Fire & Rescue)

The person who lived there and their dog were already out of the home by the time firefighters arrived.

The fire was marked under control at 8:15 a.m.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation, but it is believed to have started in the bedroom.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

WAVY Twitter Widget

***Don’t Miss Module Removal CSS***

WAVY Facebook

WAVY TV 10