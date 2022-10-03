SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Suffolk Parks and Recreation is hosting a two-mile family fun run/walk on Saturday, October 15, 2022 at 11 a.m. The fun run will be held at Lake Meade Trail, located at 201 Holly Lawn Parkway.

A variety of vendors will be present, and there will also be exhibits from Suffolk First Responders.

“This is a great event for the entire family to enjoy the cooler weather and beautiful views along the trail at Lake Meade,” said Suffolk Fitness Specialist Melissa Crook.

Attendance is free, but donations will be accepted and will go to the National Breast Cancer Foundation in observance of Breast Cancer Awareness Month.