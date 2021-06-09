Suffolk hosting open house on updated sign ordinance

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — The Suffolk Planning & Community Development Department is hosting an open house to discuss the proposed update to the city’s sign ordinance. Officials say the event will be particularly helpful for local business and real estate professionals

The event is taking place in the City Hall Lobby from 6:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on June 30. Staff will be giving an informal presentation, as well as answering questions from the community.

In 2015, the United States Supreme Court found in Reed v. Town of Gilbert that sign regulations cannot be content based. City officials are working to update their sign regulations to comply with this decision.

Previously, an updated draft of the sign ordinance was presented to the Planning Commission and City Council. However, City Council asked for more community input before moving forward.

Any questions can be directed to the Planning Division via phone (757-514-4060) or via email (PlanningEmail@suffolkva.us).

For more information, visit their website.