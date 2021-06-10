Suffolk hosting National Night Out Community Kickoff event

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — The City of Suffolk is hosting a Community Kickoff event to celebrate the start of National Night Out 2021.

Organizers say the event will take place starting at 6 p.m. on June 15 at the Suffolk Visitor Center Pavilion. Community and neighborhood leaders are encouraged to attend, as well as register for the Suffolk National Night Out Committee.

Suffolk’s Night Out has ranked in the top ten nationwide for over a decade in their population category, as well as won first place five times in the national awards.

National Night Out is August 3.